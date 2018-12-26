‘Rape’ leaves minor pregnant, brother booked

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 13-year-old minor girl, who was found to be six months pregnant on Monday, was allegedly raped by her elder brother. Her 18-year-old brother had reportedly raped her a number of times. However, fearing that her parents would scold her, the 13-year-old, studying at a corporation higher secondary school, refrained from telling them about the ordeal.

The incident came to light only when the girl fell ill and was admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital on Sunday night. After the doctors performed a scan, it was found that the girl was six months pregnant. Coimbatore Children Welfare Committee officials also interrogated the family members.

After convincing the family members, Selvapuram police managed to file an FIR on Monday late night.

The elder brother was studying final year in a polytechnic college in the city. The teen was booked on charges of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and police are on the lookout for him.