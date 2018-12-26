Victims honoured as CPM calls for end to caste killings

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) which led the Venmani Martyrs Day in Keezhvenmani near Nagapattinam on Tuesday said that the state government does not have the political spirit to implement the laws to protect inter-caste couples.

The village of Keezhvenmani in Kilvelur block of the district commemorated the 50th anniversary of ‘Venmani Martyrs Day’, the day in which 44 Dalit villagers were burnt to death by their landlords after the villagers protested seeking better wages. The villagers, functionaries and cadres of the CPM and CPI paid tributes to the 48-year-old memorial which was built in the place where the victims died. While addressing the press, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said, “The crimes against Dalits have not reduced even though the laws against untouchability and the protection of the Scheduled Castes were made stricter. The State government is in denial that caste-honour killings take place. Such honour killings are ever increasing especially to couples who enter into inter-caste marriages. The government does not have the political spirit to implement the laws to protect these couples and do not enforce it.”

The arch at the entrance of the village which was built in 1994 has received fresh paint. However, the new memorial that is bigger and larger, which was being built for a decade, could not be completed before the anniversary after the devastation caused by Cyclone Gaja. Balakrishnan hoisted the party flag at the top of the memorial pillar at the old memorial and paid floral tributes. Various cultural shows were performed at the event.

The party stated that CPM would take part in the farmers’ protest reportedly planned against the Central government for its ‘anti-farmers’ policies. The party said it would lead the protests across the State. The party also condemned the State government for not doing enough for the farmers who have lost their cultivation following the cyclone.

“The State and the Centre should take steps to waive agricultural loans taken by the farmers, who are unable to pay it back yet. We will support the indefinite strike planned by Tamil Nadu Vivasaiyigal Sangam and CITU on January 2 in front of collectorates of cyclone-affected districts,” added Balakrishnan. He also condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the places affected by the cyclone.

In Thanjavur, members of CPI including district secretary M A Bharathi paid floral tributes to the 44 martyrs on the 50th anniversary of the massacre at Old Bus Stand. AITUC state secretary S Chandrakumar was present.

The incident dates back to December 25, 1968, when farm workers from the Dalit-predominated village of Keezhvenmani were in a standoff against their landlords who reside in neighbouring villages.

The villagers who swore their allegiance to CPM decided to protest seeking better wages for their work in the landlords’ fields. The protest turned deadly on that day when a landlord’s henchmen were killed.

The other henchmen stormed the village of Keezhvenmani and assaulted the people. A group of people took refuge in a small hut owned by a Dalit landlord named Ramaiyan but the henchmen set it on fire. A total of 44 people including 16 women and 23 children were burnt to death.