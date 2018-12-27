Home States Tamil Nadu

Two years after accident victim’s family awarded Rs 21.55 lakh relief

Two years after a 48-year-old man died in a road accident involving a water tanker, his family was awarded `21.55 lakh compensation by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

Published: 27th December 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two years after a 48-year-old man died in a road accident involving a water tanker, his family was awarded Rs 21.55 lakh compensation by a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. On September 19, 2016, the victim SR Dhinakaran was riding motorcycle on Cooks Road at Otteri when a lorry driven by one R Ramachandran hit him fatally. Dhinakaran’s family sought Rs 50 lakh solatium from Oriental Insurance company. 

Family’s counsel argued that the lorry was driven in a rash and negligent manner. The insurance company argued that Dhinakaran was also driving in a negligent way. The tribunal judge S Umamaheswari concluded that the lorry driver was driving in a rash manner. It directed the insurance company to pay Rs 21.55 lakh as compensation.

