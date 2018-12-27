Tamil Nadu blood transfusion negligence: HIV-infected donor attempts suicide 

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: The HIV-infected donor whose blood was given to the pregnant woman attempted suicide by consuming poison and is undergoing treatment at Government Hospital in Ramanathapuram.

The issue came to light when the donor called the government blood bank at Sivakasi on December 13 after learning that he was infected by the virus and told them not to use his blood, donated on November 30, for transfusion.

But by that time, the blood was already given to the pregnant woman. The medical officials took the HIV donor for a re-medical test. The donor, a labourer at a matchbox industry, was admitted to Ramanathapuram Government hospital, on Monday, for further treatment.

According to doctors, on Wednesday, the man was found in a semi-conscious state on the hospital verandah and was later taken to Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He is reportedly out of danger and the same was informed to the health department officials. Further is being kept under constant monitoring, they added. If your are in distress or having suicidal thoughts, call 104 for the Health department’s helpline that offers counselling or 044- 24640050 for Sneha suicide helpline.