S Karunaas sticks to his guns, insists on motion to remove Speaker

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor and MLA S Karunaas, is firm on raising the resolution given by him on October 3 for removal of Speaker P Dhanapal during the Assembly session, which begins on January 2. The chief of Mukkulathor Pulippadai, who is now in Malaysia, has confirmed his conviction to move the resolution.

If moved, this would be the second resolution against Dhanapal. The first resolution was moved by DMK on March 23 last year and it was defeated by the ruling AIADMK. “If Karunaas moves the resolution it will be a litmus test for AIADMK as it has to prove its majority,” says political analyst Tharasu Shyam.

“Since DMK has been supporting Karunaas, it can also back his resolution. But again it depends on Karunaas’ conviction,” adds Shyam. He added that the DMK may demand taking up the issue on the first day ahead of the Governor’s address. Karunaas, who was elected to the Assembly on the AIADMK’s ‘Two Leaves’ symbol in 2016 is technically an AIADMK MLA and he has to obey the whip issued by the ruling party. However, he was siding with TTV Dhinakaran. On September 23, Karunas was arrested for making derogatory remarks against T Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police, CM and many communities. He was released on bail.

Official sources said, “Until Karunaas withdraws his petition against the Speaker, it has to be taken up for discussion in the House. On January 2, no business other than the Governor’s address can be taken up. On January 3, the House would be adjourned after paying homage to the late CM M Karunanidhi, and MLA AK Bose. So, Karunaas’ motion may be taken up on January 4 and it depends upon the decision of the Business Advisory Committee of the Assembly.

AIADMK sources said, “Even ahead of the session, the party can recommend action against him. Once he moves the resolution, the party Whip can tell the Assembly that the ruling party has no role in it and he could be disqualified for acting against the party in which he is an MLA.’

“When I questioned the attitude of the CM towards police shooting during the protest against Sterlite, the government arrested me and cancelled my gun licence. I am unable to do service to the people of my constituency. As such, I am not bothered about my disqualification as an MLA. Even if my resolution against the Speaker fails, I will not bother. If the ruling party removes me as a member of the House, I would thank them thousand times,” said Karunaas.

Asked whether he was hopeful of getting the support of 35 MLAs for moving the resolution Karunaas said, “Those who have genuine faith in the people and democracy would support me since the Speaker has been acting in a biased manner.”