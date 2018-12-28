Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Only 50 per cent of land acquired for Kovai airport expansion needed’

The move would result in the district administration revising the land plan schedule which would require enormous manpower to redo surveys, gather data, redo assessment of crops and buildings

Published: 28th December 2018 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government is caught in a dilemma over the expansion of the Coimbatore airport after the Airport Authority of India sought only 365 acres of land from the 627.89 acres acquired by the state under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Acquisition of Land for Industrial Purposes Act 1997 on April 13, 2017. This would mean that the state will have to denotify 262.89 acres of land acquired for extension of the runway at the Coimbatore airport. The state government feels this will create confusion among the willing and unwilling landowners and they will be discouraged to part with their lands.

SP Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme, has urged Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu to reconsider the decision and allow acquisition of 627.89 acres in the larger interest of business growth of the area. Interestingly the government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 75.18 crore towards compensation to landowners in Block Number 7 of Uppilipalayam village and action has been taken to pass awards.

“At this juncture, the AAI has requested reduction of total area to be acquired without mentioning any valid reasons putting the district administration under strain,” he said.But the AAI officials clarified that they have reduced the total area of land as the cost of land was too high and it would result in demolishing many homes. “Initially, we gave them two options. One is building two runways and another going in for single runway with lot of amenities.

Later on, this was also revised and two more options were given. They were asked to go in for single runway extension or go in for the expansion of airport without runway extension,” a senior AAI official told Express.

“The entire decision rests with the state,” he said. To a query whether the land is acquired under the new land acquisition Act, he said it was the state which had to decide as it came under their purview. The purpose of expansion and extension of runway is to cater to the needs of the industrialists and the exporters in and around Coimbatore district and the neighbouring district as their transportation of manufactured goods would become easier due to nearby cargo service at the Coimbatore airport itself as they are now depending on Cochin airport.

The move would result in the district administration revising the land plan schedule which would require enormous manpower to redo surveys, gather data, redo assessment of crops and buildings, and to organise private negotiations with landowners, said Velumani in a letter to Suresh Prabhu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kovai airport expansion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp