Home States Tamil Nadu

Doctors questioned in HIV+ blood transfusion incident

Following the incident, which came to light on Tuesday, the State government had constituted a team to probe the case.

Published: 29th December 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A team led by Additional Director of Medical and Rural Health Services Dr S Madhavi initiated an inquiry at the government Sivakasi hospital blood bank here regarding the incident of a woman having been transfused with HIV-positive blood.

Following the incident, which came to light on Tuesday, the State government had constituted a team to probe the case. As part of the inquiry, the team on Friday interrogated the hospital’s medical officer, Murganandham, and blood bank doctor, Sylesh Kumar. 

It interrogated lab technician Ganesh Babu, who had been terminated from service. It had sent a summon to lab technician Valarmathi and ICTC counsellor Ramesh, who had also been terminated from service. However, the duo failed to appear for inquiry. Government Sattur hospital Medical Officer Iyyanar, several doctors and nurses were also questioned. The team checked medical reports of the woman and submit its report within one week, sources said. 

Five Member Team
The team comprise of Dr S Madhavi, Dr S Raghunandhanan, Professor at the Institute of Internal Medicine, Department of Medicine, Madras Medical College, Dr J Euphrasia Latha, Director (I/C), Professor of Microbiology at Madras Medical College, Dr S A Manimala, Associate Professor of blood transfusion, Tirunelveli Medical College, Dr Swathandran Hamsavardhini, Associate Professor of transfusion medicine, Dr MGR Medical University.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
blood transfusion Sattur Government Hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
BJP leaders slam Congress for opposing Triple Talaq Bill
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp