Doctors questioned in HIV+ blood transfusion incident

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A team led by Additional Director of Medical and Rural Health Services Dr S Madhavi initiated an inquiry at the government Sivakasi hospital blood bank here regarding the incident of a woman having been transfused with HIV-positive blood.

Following the incident, which came to light on Tuesday, the State government had constituted a team to probe the case. As part of the inquiry, the team on Friday interrogated the hospital’s medical officer, Murganandham, and blood bank doctor, Sylesh Kumar.

It interrogated lab technician Ganesh Babu, who had been terminated from service. It had sent a summon to lab technician Valarmathi and ICTC counsellor Ramesh, who had also been terminated from service. However, the duo failed to appear for inquiry. Government Sattur hospital Medical Officer Iyyanar, several doctors and nurses were also questioned. The team checked medical reports of the woman and submit its report within one week, sources said.

Five Member Team

The team comprise of Dr S Madhavi, Dr S Raghunandhanan, Professor at the Institute of Internal Medicine, Department of Medicine, Madras Medical College, Dr J Euphrasia Latha, Director (I/C), Professor of Microbiology at Madras Medical College, Dr S A Manimala, Associate Professor of blood transfusion, Tirunelveli Medical College, Dr Swathandran Hamsavardhini, Associate Professor of transfusion medicine, Dr MGR Medical University.