Concern over official bid to ‘save’ Pallavaram lake

Samuel Merigala

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flow of sewage in stormwater drains has become a common problem in the Chennai Metropolitan Area. Civic bodies, however, have been quick to blame residents for this problem. The Pallavaram Municipality, interestingly, is converting a stormwater drain that it recently built into sewer line for hundreds of houses.

Works are in progress to connect the stormwater drain network – built on the Pallavaram Periya Eri – to the underground drainage system of the municipality. The drain has been filled with mud to temporarily block sewage flow, so that the project can be finished at the earliest.

Pallavaram Municipality has been facing criticism from activists for building the stormwater drain system on the fringes of the lake. “The idea behind the construction of stormwater drains around the encroachments is to regularise them, unofficially,” activist David Manohar had said. Now the conversion of the project to drainage system, he believes, will spell doom for the lake.

Municipality officials have defended their actions. “We are looking to reclaim what is left of the lake. Sewage flow has been our major problem. This is the only way to stop it while also ensuring that the groundwater table is recharged,” said an official, adding that resettlement of all 1,300-odd encroachments was not possible at this point.

Residents, however, feel the move may destroy the natural water flow of the lake. The storm water drains, which will soon function as sewage lines, obstruct the flow of rainwater. “In long run, water collection will decrease in the lake,” claims David Manohar.