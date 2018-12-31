Home States Tamil Nadu

Concern over official bid to ‘save’ Pallavaram lake

Works are in progress to connect the stormwater drain network – built on the Pallavaram Periya Eri – to the underground drainage system of the municipality.

Published: 31st December 2018 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Workers linking the storm water drains to underground sewage network in Pallavaram municipality | SAMUEL MERIGALA

By Samuel Merigala
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Flow of sewage in stormwater drains has become a common problem in the Chennai Metropolitan Area. Civic bodies, however, have been quick to blame residents for this problem. The Pallavaram Municipality, interestingly, is converting a stormwater drain that it recently built into sewer line for hundreds of houses. 

Works are in progress to connect the stormwater drain network – built on the Pallavaram Periya Eri – to the underground drainage system of the municipality. The drain has been filled with mud to temporarily block sewage flow, so that the project can be finished at the earliest. 

Pallavaram Municipality has been facing criticism from activists for building the stormwater drain system on the fringes of the lake. “The idea behind the construction of stormwater drains around the encroachments is to regularise them, unofficially,” activist David Manohar had said. Now the conversion of the project to drainage system, he believes, will spell doom for the lake.

Municipality officials have defended their actions. “We are looking to reclaim what is left of the lake. Sewage flow has been our major problem. This is the only way to stop it while also ensuring that the groundwater table is recharged,” said an official, adding that resettlement of all 1,300-odd encroachments was not possible at this point.

Residents, however, feel the move may destroy the natural water flow of the lake. The storm water drains, which will soon function as sewage lines, obstruct the flow of rainwater. “In long run, water collection will decrease in the lake,” claims David Manohar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stormwater Drain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp