Tamil Nadu: Soon, another day train from Chennai to Mysuru

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rail passengers from Chennai will soon have a day train to Mysuru with South Western Railway (SWR) deciding to extend the service of Chennai - Bengaluru Express. The SWR recently sent a proposal in this regard to the Railway Board for approval.

The Train No: 12609, which leaves Chennai at 1.35 pm and reaches Bengaluru by 8.05 pm, will now proceed to Mysuru and reach the city at 11 pm. On the return journey, the rake will leave Mysuru at 4.30 am and reach Chennai by 2.35 pm. The move is being planned to utilise the idle rake.

Currently, after reaching Bengaluru, the rake lies idle till 8.05 am next day when it returns to Chennai. The move is also expected to fulfil a long-pending demand from commuters for a direct day train to Mysuru.

Currently, the only trains catering to passengers in the Chennai-Mysuru route are the overnight Kaveri Express and Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi Express.

“Most passengers opted for travelling to Bengaluru by train and taking a bus from there to Mysuru. But taking a bus in the evening hours means getting stuck in peak traffic.

This move will benefit passengers of both States,” says T Mohammed Mubeen, a former member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai. On the flip side, many are worried that the proposal will congest the train which is already overflowing with passengers on weekends and festive seasons.