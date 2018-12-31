Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Soon, another day train from Chennai to Mysuru

The Train No: 12609, which leaves Chennai at 1.35 pm and reaches Bengaluru by 8.05 pm, will now proceed to Mysuru and reach the city at 11 pm.

Published: 31st December 2018 02:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Train, Indian Railways

Image used for representational purpose only

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rail passengers from Chennai will soon have a day train to Mysuru with South Western Railway (SWR) deciding to extend the service of Chennai - Bengaluru Express. The SWR recently sent a proposal in this regard to the Railway Board for approval.

The Train No: 12609, which leaves Chennai at 1.35 pm and reaches Bengaluru by 8.05 pm, will now proceed to Mysuru and reach the city at 11 pm. On the return journey, the rake will leave Mysuru at 4.30 am and reach Chennai by 2.35 pm. The move is being planned to utilise the idle rake. 

Currently, after reaching Bengaluru, the rake lies idle till 8.05 am next day when it returns to Chennai. The move is also expected to fulfil a long-pending demand from commuters for a direct day train to Mysuru.    
Currently, the only trains catering to passengers in the Chennai-Mysuru route are the overnight Kaveri Express and Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi Express. 

“Most passengers opted for travelling to Bengaluru by train and taking a bus from there to Mysuru. But taking a bus in the evening hours means getting stuck in peak traffic.

This move will benefit passengers of both States,” says T Mohammed Mubeen, a former member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), Chennai. On the flip side, many are worried that the proposal will congest the train which is already overflowing with passengers on weekends and festive seasons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai-Mysuru train Chennai - Bengaluru Express

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp