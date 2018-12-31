Tamil Nadu: Class 11 girl student found dead on school premises in Vellore district

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 16-year-old girl was found dead on the premises of government girls higher secondary school Alangayam in the district on Monday morning.

The class 11 student, identified as Mahalakshmi, was found dead, covered in a pool of blood. On information, police reached the spot and conducted an inquiry with the teachers and fellow students. Preliminary inquiry suggested that the girl could have fallen off the school building while playing on the third floor with her fellow students, said Alangayam police sources.

Class 11 and 12 students of the school had been attending special classes during the half-yearly exam holidays now. While the students were said to have been playing in the three-storey school building, the class 11 girl allegedly accidentally slipped off the third floor and died on the spot at around 9.45 am. The incident was said to have happened before the special class began, added police sources.

Parents and the locals gathered at the school premises, while the police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy to Government Vellore Medical College & Hospital at Adukkambarai. Alangayam police have registered a case, and have begun probing the case from all angles.

A resident of Kalkovil at Alangayam in Vellore, Mahalakshmi’s father was a wage labourer.