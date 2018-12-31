Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Tension in Tiruchy after installation of Buddha idol 

The 3.5-feet stone idol bought from Mahabalipuram was installed near the Om Sakthi temple.

Published: 31st December 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2018 03:45 AM   |  A+A-

BHEL employees affiliated to the SC Uplift Union stand next to Buddha idol | Express

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Employees of BHEL, who are members of Scheduled Caste Uplift Union (SCUU), installed an idol of Buddha inside the Township on Sunday morning.  The 3.5-feet stone idol bought from Mahabalipuram was installed near the Om Sakthi temple. About 100 persons including employees and their family took part in the ceremony. A monk preached the teachings of Buddha to them.

Upon knowing this, cops from the Boiler police station conducted inquiries with the organisers and called for a tripartite meeting with the organisers and the company management on Monday. 

R Devendran, an employee, said “The event is organised on behalf of Maha Bodhi Buddha Sangam. About 50 employees, who converted to Buddhism and owe allegiance to the Sangam, installed this idol. Talking to Express, he said, “In February we submitted a petition to the BHEL management seeking allocation of land in the Township to establish a Buddha Vihar. The management argued that land was never allotted for any religious structures. Hence, similar to other temples in the Township, we installed the Buddha idol and soon we would be building a Buddha Vihar.”

B Krishnaraj, president of SCUU, said, “We submitted petition to the management after getting signatures from 600 employees demanding allocation of land for Buddha Vihar. While other places of worship exist in the Township, why not Buddha Vihar? Already 50 staff turned Buddhists and more are waiting to convert. The management should come forward to allot land.” Fearing that the idol might be removed at night, some members of SCUU decided to stay put. BHEL sources said as per the rules the company could not allot lands for any religious sites in the Township. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhel SCUU Buddha idol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Statue politics in 2018: Here's looking back at all the commotion surrounding statues this year
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 9: Are the Meghalaya miners victims of India's regional bias?
Gallery
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2019' as rest of the world awaits New Year
Tamil actor Prabhu in 'Ponnuparka Poren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Prabhu: Here are some rare images of 'Ilaya Thilagam'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp