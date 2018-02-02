CHENNAI: As a double-whammy to bus commuters, the MTC has delayed issuing the Rs 1,000 monthly passes. While usually the monthly bus passes are issued between 1st and 20th of every month, notices at the MTC counters on Thursday said the passes would be issued only from February 7.

The monthly pass was a relief to commuters as it entitles them to take any number of trips in all categories of buses, except the air-conditioned. When announcing the recent bus fare hikes, the government had said that bus passes would be continued. But the delay in issuing passes has made the daily travel costly.

The staff at a counter at the Broadway terminus said the delay was caused by the anticipated hike in the price of the bus passes too. The staff said the official announcement on the revised price of the bus pass would be made soon.

“As per the revised bus fare, it would cost me around Rs 2,000 per month for my travel to work and other places. So I opt for the bus pass,” said M P Salva, who commutes every day between Thirumangalam and Velachery for work. She was also told by a bus conductor that the price of the monthly pass would be increased.

Many daily wagers and roadside vendors, who are dependent on the monthly bus pass, would be the worst affected by this delay in issuing the monthly bus passes, said V Kanniammal, who sells flowers.

“Everyday I travel from Central to Koyambedu and back. The ordinary buses do not come often, forcing us to board either the deluxe or express. For the next five days I have to spend Rs 300,” lamented Kanniammal.