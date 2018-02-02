CHENNAI: The Finance Minister on Wednesday proposed to start Eklavya Schools for students from the Scheduled Tribe (ST). The schools are proposed to be set up in every block that has over 50 per cent ST population and 20,000 ST people.

The Ekalavya Model Residential School (EMRS) is a scheme run by the Government of India that sets up a model residential school for Indian tribals (Scheduled Tribes (ST) spread over 20 acres.

“The government is committed to providing the best quality education to the tribal children in rural environment,” Jaitley said, adding that the government would relaise this goal by 2022. He added that the quality of education would be on par with Navodya schools.

“The schools will have special facilities for preserving local art and culture besides providing training in sports and skill development,” he said.

Tamil Nadu already has six residential schools for ST students. However, they do not run under the name Eklavya. Over 1,000 students study in these schools situated in various places, including Salem, Ooty, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore and Namakkal.

“A school is under construction in the Nilgiris and we are looking for land in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur,” said a senior official from the State Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.

Under the scheme, the government offers `30 lakh as one-time grant to establish school, thereafter it gives `30 lakh per school annually. Till 2007, 72 such schools were established and functional in tribal areas across India, including the highest of 10 in Orissa, followed by eight each in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh.