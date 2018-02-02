CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar on Friday spurned the reports of the ruling party, seeking truce with expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V. K. Sasikala, without sidelined leader TTV Dhinakaran and said that the party would not go back on its decision.

“We will not go back on our earlier decision, we will never do it,” Jayakumar said.

This comes after a report emerged, claiming that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam sent some ministers to negotiate with the Sasikala’s family.