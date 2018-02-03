A unanimous resolution was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging the Centre to get Presidential assent to make Tamil the official language of the Madras HC (File)

Chennai: A long-standing plea to make Tamil the official language of the High Court of Madras will not be accepted, Minister of State for Law and Justice & Corporate Affairs PP Choudhary, said. In response to Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa’s query on the same, the Minister said, “This proposal was referred to the Chief Justice of India for advice.

The Chief Justice of India intimated that the Full Court of Supreme Court, after due deliberations, decided not to accept the proposal.” A unanimous resolution was passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging the Centre to get Presidential assent to make Tamil the official language of the Madras High Court.