RAMESWARAM: Two Indian nationals were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly trying to smuggle 425 gms of heroin worth Rs 1 crore to the island nation.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of naval personnel apprehended the duo, hailing from Dhanushkodi, off Mannar in their territorial waters last night and seized 425 gms of heroin and tobacco products (beedi), Intelligence Bureau sources said today.

Both were taken to Thalaimannar there along with their country boat, they said.