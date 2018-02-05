VELLORE: A 52-year-old headmaster of a government-aided school was allegedly stabbed by a class XI student inside the school premises on Monday afternoon at Tirupattur in Tamil Nadu's northern Vellore district.

R Babu (52), the school headmaster of Ramakrishna government-aided higher secondary school in Tirupattur was stabbed twice at around 1 pm by the student while he was on rounds.

According to police, two students were sitting in an empty classroom on the first floor while three students were outside the classroom. When the headmaster questioned the two students for sitting in the classroom, one of them stabbed Babu in his ear and then stomach.

After attacking the headmaster, the students fled the spot, leaving him wailing in pain. Upon hearing Babu’s cry, teachers rushed to the spot and admitted him to Tirupattur government hospital, the building adjoined to the school. He was later referred to Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore city for further treatment, the police added.

The Tirupattur town police are on the lookout for the students.

Police said that the motive of the incident will be known after the students are caught.

Babu, a resident of Thendral Nagar in Tirupattur, had already gone through a similar incident when one of his students attending his tuition tried to stab him after the student was caught red-handed while copying in the chemistry examination. Babu, however, escaped with minor injuries on his left hand.