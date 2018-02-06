VELLORE: A 52-year-old headmaster of a government-aided school was stabbed by a Class XI student on Monday, the second time in two years that he had been stabbed by a student!

According to police, Babu R, headmaster of the Ramakrishna Higher Secondary School in Tirupattur, was stabbed around 1pm on Monday on the school premises. While he was taking rounds, two students were apparently sitting inside an empty classroom on the first floor while three were sitting outside.

It is learnt that Babu apparently was trying to enquire what the Class XI students were doing inside while walking past them. One of the students, who was sitting inside, came out and allegedly stabbed Babu in his ear and stomach. All five students then fled the spot. Teachers rushed to the spot and took him to the Tirupattur government hospital. He was later referred to Sri Narayani Hospital and Research Centre at Thirumalaikodi in Vellore where he underwent surgery. Tirupattur town police are on the lookout for the students. The boy who allegedly stabbed Babu is a resident of Pudukottai village in Tirupattur Taluk.

A resident of Thendral Nagar in Tirupattur, Babu went through a similar incident in 2016 when one of the students attending his tuition, tried to stab him after being caught cheating. Babu, however, escaped with minor injuries on his left hand. The Tirupattur town police arrested the student and sent him to a juvenile home.