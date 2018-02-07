CHENNAI: Railway infrastructure growth in southern districts of Tamil Nadu is set to suffer a setback as the Union Budget has poorly allotted funds for the ongoing doubling works in the state. Even 10 per cent of estimated funds have not been allotted for the doubling of Madurai-Thoothukudi, Vanchi Maniyachi-Tirunelveli- Nagercoil and Kanniyakumari-Thiruvananthpauram lines.

According to the railway pink book submitted before Parliament on Tuesday, for 160-km-long Madurai-Vanchimaniyachi-Thoothukudi line, the railways has sanctioned Rs 75 crore, while the project cost is estimated at 1182.23 crore.

Similarly, another doubling project of the 102-km Vanchi Maniyachi-Tirunelveli-Nagercoil section which was estimated to cost Rs 1003.94 crore has been sanctioned just Rs 75 crore.

The Kanniyakumari-Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram line estimated to cost Rs 1431.90 crore has received Rs 110 crore, out of which Rs 100 crores was proposed to be sourced from extra budgetary resources.

While Tamil Nadu witnesses highest inter-state migration for education, health and employment, transportation demand has been increasing every year.

People of the southern districts hoped that speedy completion of the doubling project would connect the region with other parts of Tamil Nadu and the country. It would also accelerate the social and economic development of Madurai, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

P Edward Jeni, general secretary, Kanniyakumari District Railway Users Association, said that even if Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore was allotted for each project a year, it would take another three to four years to get completed. “With hardly Rs 75 crore a year, it’s nearly impossible to finish the project in 10 years,” he said.

According to the budget allocation, the state has received Rs 2,548 crore this year as against Rs 2,287 crore allotted last year.

Though the state has received Rs 261 crore more compared to the previous year, the funds remain insufficient to complete the rail projects in the state.

Gauge conversion

The Union Budget has also allotted Rs 80 crore for one of the much delayed Madurai-Bodinayakkanur gauge conversion works. The section track was dismantled in 2010 and Theni district has since lost its train connectivity.

Central districts

Central districts of Tamil Nadu have received Rs 239.46 crore for ongoing gauge conversions and new lines. While 64.46 crore has been allotted under capital expenditure by the railways, Rs 175 crore is to be sourced through extra budgetary resources.

The gauge conversion work between Tiruvarur and Pattukottai has just been finished, as part of the 149-km gauge conversion of Tiruvarur-Thiruthuraipoondi-Pattukottai-Aranthangi-Karaikudi section. Similarly, the gauge conversion works are being carried out in full swing in Thirutturaipoondi-Agasthiampalli section. In addition to this, funds are to be used for laying a new track between Mannarkudi-Pattukottai (34 km) and Thanjavur-Pattukottai (47 km). Laying of these new tracks has been pending for nearly 20 years.

New lines

Projects delayed for more than 10 years have also not received funding. The 91.5-km-long Erode-Dharapuram-Palani line was allotted Rs 10 lakh this year too. It was approved in 2005.

The other two projects in northern districts – Tindivanam-Gingee-Tiruvannamalai and Tindivanam-Nagari (179.2 km) – have been allotted Rs 10 crore each. These projects were also inaugurated in 2007-2008. For laying a new line in the Chennai-Cuddalore section via Mahabalipuram (179.28 km), the railways has allotted Rs 100.10 crore. The Madurai-Tuticorin via Aruppukkottai (143.5 km) project has been allotted Rs 20 lakh, while the 36-km long Morappur-Dhamapuri line has received Rs 36 crore.

Chennai

For laying 60-km line connecting Sriperumbudur with Avadi via Guduvanchery and Irunkattukottai, estimated to cost Rs 839 crore, has got Rs 20 lakh.