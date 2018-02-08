CHENNAI: Actor Kamal Haasan, who is set to foray into politics soon, will meet a set of "key world influencers from Tamil Nadu," during his ongoing US visit, his office said today.

As part of the initiative, he has "met Dr KR Sridhar, Founder and CEO, Bloom Energy in Sunnyvale, California, to discuss the prospect of clean energy solutions for Tamil Nadu," the actor's office said in a release.

Sridhar had been director of the Space Technologies Laboratory at the University of Arizona, the release said.

"Later, he led a project that built a Mars oxygen production cell. After NASA cancelled the Mars-2001 Surveyor Lander mission, Dr Sridhar started working on reversing the process, using oxygen and hydrogen to create power," it added.

Meanwhile, writing in his weekly column in a Tamil magazine, Haasan said the Tamil diaspora across the world were passionate towards Tamil Nadu and that he wanted that love and passion to be implemented for the state's welfare.

Haasan, who will be giving an address at Harvard University in the US during his current tour, said he will talk about this issue there.

The actor, who left for the US last week, said he will talk about the issue wherever possible.