PUDUCHERRY: A French national running an NGO was arrested for paedophile activities on Wednesday and four children belonging to a family from Odisha was rescued after raiding his house cum office at Krishna Nagar

Thierry Gagner (66) years , Director of French NGO , Hopigo and Missions Humanitaries was allegedly sexually exploiting the eldest of the four children , a girl of 12 years for a period of five years . The other three girls are 9, 8 and 6 years are sisters of the victim girl. Confirming his arrest , Director General of Police Rajiv Ranjan said that Gagner has been booked under Section 10 of POCSO Act . The victim child has been sent for medical examination after recording her statement.

Based on a complaint from Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee , Vidya Ramkumar, police sprung into action and raided his premises as he was planning to escape to France. .The girl hailing from Orissa was living in the house of Gagner with her mother, brother and sisters , after Gagner reportedly adopted her.

According to sources, Gagner was sharing his room with the little girl.

Further investigations are on and he is being interrogated, police said.