CHENNAI: The Medical Council of India has approved a total of 101 more seats in post-graduation courses in the medical colleges run by the State government. “With this, the total number of PG seats would be 1,189 (currently it is 1088),” said Dr G Selvaraj, secretary, selection committee, Directorate of Medical Education.

The council has approved the increase in the number from the 2018-19 academic year itself and officials said the increased seats would be included in the upcoming admissions.

TN is one of the few States that have the highest number of PG medical seats, but since last year it has become a contentious issue with the in-service government doctors demanding 50% reservation. While the MCI rules, upheld by various courts, did not allow 50% reservation for the in-service doctors last year, the State government applied for the increase in the number of seats and had been awaiting for the approval. Besides the PG seats, the State also has 396 PG diploma seats.

However, the increase on seats has not convinced the in-service doctors who said they would continue to fight for 50% reservation for them as the State had been providing till 2016.

On a high

The number of PG medical seats would increase to 1,189 from the existing 1,088. The increase would come into effect from the 2018-19 academic year itself and the increased seats would be included in the upcoming admissions