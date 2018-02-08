SRIVILLIPUTHUR: The head of Manavala Mamuni Mutt here today resumed his indefinite fast demanding an unconditional apology from popular film lyricist Vairamuthu for his alleged remarks against Goddess Andal.

Sri Ramunuja Jeer (mutt head) of Sri Manavalamauni Mutt withdrew his fast last month stating that he would wait till February 3 and then resume it if Vairamuthu did not apologise.

As there was no response from the poet till today the religious head decided to resume his fast.

A large number of people from different sub-sects of Hindu religion had staged protests in parts of Tamil Nadu demanding unconditional apology from the lyricist.

Cases have also been filed against the poet in Chennai and Rajapalayam.

In his address at a literary event at Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district, Vairamuthu had last month spoken about Goddess Andal and it was also published in a Tamil daily.

It led to outrage among devotees, who alleged that the lyricist had offended the Goddess and them conversely by making inappropriate and objectionable references to her.

Andal, the only woman among the 12 revered Vaishnavite saints hailed as 'Alwars' in Tamil, is also venerated as a Goddess and a gifted poet in view of her classic Tamil work 'Thiruppavai,' in praise of Lord Krishna.