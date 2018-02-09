CHENNAI: As a reiteration of his Left leanings, actor Kamal Haasan has said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been mentoring him in politics. Indeed, Vijayan was the first to give his feedback to Kamal when he announced his entry into politics.

Making this clear in his regular column in a Tamil weekly, he wrote, “I have been getting many feedbacks from leaders of political parties after my announcement about my political party. The first feedback was from the Kerala Chief Minister. I have been clearing all my doubts relating to politics with Pinarayi Vijayan. On the other hand, I too interact with the political party leaders in TN, but not to enquire whether they are joining my party. I speak to them only with a view to knowing their experience.”

Kamal met the Kerala Chief Minister in September last year as part of his learning process to enter politics. He also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as well as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

After the announcement of Rajinikanth and Kamal on their political entry, both have been asked if they would join hands to serve the people.

Rajinikanth has already reacted, saying “Time alone can answer that”.

Kamal too concurred with that view, saying only time could answer many questions.

Raising this again in his weekly column, Kamal said, “Wherever we go, the question is raised if we are ready to face the next election together though we have answered that already.”

“We both should launch political outfits and our policies too. We should see whether each policy matches the others. So, a decision on this issue cannot be taken now. Besides, we both have to ponder whether such a move is necessary at all,” Kamal added.

When the mediapersons asked him about his friend’s latest view on joining hands, Rajinikanth simply reiterated his earlier view that time alone could answer that question.

Referring to his earlier view that the system in Tamil Nadu needed to be corrected, when a scribe asked if he was thinking that only in Tamil Nadu it should be corrected, the actor said, “First of all, it should be corrected in Tamil Nadu.”