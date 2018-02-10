CHENNAI: “Once you have a sense of higher purpose, it manifests itself in extraordinary ways,” said Dr Mukund Rajan, Chief Ethics Officer at Tata Sons, at the National HRD Network (NHRD) Chennai Chapter’s ‘Welcon 2018’ on Friday.

Rajan spoke of the necessity for employees from the younger generation to feel connected with their organisation and be driven by a sense of purpose. “If you seek sustainable and profitable growth, it can only happen if there are happy and healthy employees... Organisations must be able to align themselves to a higher purpose because then employees too are driven by a sense of that purpose. For the Tata group, the purpose has always been to improve the quality of life for the communities we serve... It is not about the next quarter, but the next quarter century,” said Rajan.

The one-day wellness conclave was held to shed light on the recent and often neglected health risks arising due to workplace stress, in addition to providing ways to overcome these issues.

The conclave had a number of prominent speakers who addressed the current state of employee wellness.

Representatives from companies such as Siemens and Cognizant, among other top firms, spoke of the difference in approach towards wellness of employees. They stressed that wellbeing is beyond just health and it encompasses various other factors such as workplace environment, financial well-being, altruism and the like.

“The term work-life balance is no longer an applicable term,” said Satish Jeyaraman, VP-HR at Cognizant. “We need to now focus on work-life integration as people will be taking work back home because work will require us to be on the job 24/7.”

The conclave witnessed participation of more than 300 human resource professionals and 20 experts. Actor Gautami Tadimalla was expected to address the gathering. However, she could not make it. Nutritionist Shiny Chandran, Executive Vice President-HR at Siemens Ramesh Shankar, and Director of People Advisory Services at EY (Ernst & Young) A Vijayshankar were some of the speakers at the event.