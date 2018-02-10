TIRUCHY: Next time you visit a toilet here don’t be surprised to see an ATM on its premises. It’s like walking into a toilet and coming out with money. The Trichy Corporation has come up with this novel way to meet expenditure. As of now it has provided space for 17 ATMs as well as 24 advertising boards.

“The idea is to generate income through the toilet complexes, which can be used to maintain the facilities. The toilets in the city at important places need to be maintained properly. Moreover, we will get 16 marks in data we provide for the Swachh Survekshan survey if we generate revenue to maintain toilets,” said N Ravichandran, Commissioner, Tiruchy corporation. He inaugurated an ATM at Anna Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai on Friday.

There are at least 400 toilet complexes functioning in the city managed by the Corporation. The civic body has built the structures near 17 of the toilet complexes and leased them to SBI. Seven structures have been provided in Srirangam, four each in Ponmalai and K-Abhishekapuram and two in Ariyamangalam. The bank will pay the Corporation a monthly rent of around `1.28 lakh for all the ATMs, which adds up to about `15.35 lakh year. Advertising spaces will generate `7.46 lakh year at `31,100 per complex.