SIVAGANGA: Worried over the abduction of her children, mother and brother by a moneylender, a woman committed suicide near Manamadurai in Sivaganga district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Kongeswari (21), a resident of Kombukaranendhal. She was the wife of Ganesan (27), who works in a hotel in Coimbatore. The couple has two children – Kathirvel (4) and Priyanka (2). Sources said that Kongeswari had borrowed money from a woman Veerayi (52) who was running a self-help group in the neighbourhood.

Veerayi and her aides were continuously demanding money from Kongeswari as she was unable to repay the loan she had taken out. Unable to bear the constant harassment and torture of Veerayi and her aides, Kongeswari left for her parents’ house in Kaliyanendhal, a nearby locality. Meanwhile, Veerayi and her aides went to Kongeswari’s parents’ house demanding the money.

As she was not in the house, Veerayi abducted Kongeswari’s two children, her mother Nagammal and brother Mayakannan (8) in an auto and held them captive in Kombukaranendhal. Upon hearing the news, Kongeswari committed suicide. Meanwhile, Veerayi who learned about the death of Kongeswari released her children who were taken to the hospital by their grandmother. A case was registered by police.

PF redressal on Feb 12

Chennai: The monthly grievance redressal event, Nidhi Apke Nikat, for PF stakeholders will be held on February 12 at the EPFO Office, Ambattur. For employees it will be between 10.30am to 11.30am; employers 3-4 pm and exempted establishment 4-5 pm.