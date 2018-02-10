MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has banned mobile phones and use of plastics in the Meenakshi Amman temple, where a major fire gutted a part of the temple last week.

Passing orders on a public interest litigation filed by a Madurai-based advocate Muthukumar, a division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and R Tharani directed the State to constitute a committee comprising archaeological experts, architects and government experts to check the stability of the temple and for periodical maintenance.

The judges banned use of mobile phones by devotees inside the temple premises. They exempted security personnel from the ban. They also banned use of any kind of plastic material inside the temple premises.

The bench also directed the State Government to recommend to the Centre for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection to Meenakshi Amman temple.

Further, the Madurai municipal corporation was directed to take necessary steps and to implement a Government Order which laid down that no building should be raised/built more than nine metres in height around a one kilometre radius of the temple.

The court also directed the HR&CE department to install high definition security cameras in all important temples and adequate fire safety instruments inside the shrines. Further, training should be given to the temple staff in handling fire-safety equipment and also to handle emergency situations. Further, the department was directed to rewire all electrical systems in temples to prevent such fire accidents due to short circuit.

The Bench also sought a detailed report from the State government regarding the safety measures that had been carried out so far in Meenakshi Amman temple, on or before March 13.

The petitioner approached the court praying to increase the security for Meenakshi Amman temple and also to remove all shops in the temple premises.

