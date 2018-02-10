CHENNAI: A preliminary meeting between workers and the Tamil Nadu transport department over wage revision took place on Friday. The next sitting of the arbitrator will be held at 11 am on February 24 to hear both sides before passing the award.

Retired Justice E Padmanabhan, who was appointed as the arbitrator by the Madras High Court, chaired the meeting which was attended by 92 representatives, two each from 46 unions and State Transport Secretary PWC Davidar.

It was decided that all claimants should file their statements with relied upon documents on or before 5 pm on February 16 after serving them on S Sai Prasad, an advocate appearing for respondents.

All respondents should file their response/objections along with relied upon documents on or before 5 pm on February 23 after serving such response/objections on the claimants or their counsel. The assistant nominated by the arbitrator will be available to receive the claim statements and objections between 11 am and 5 pm from February 14 onwards.