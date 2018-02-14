COIMBATORE: Special Judge John Mino on Tuesday, ordered the Collector to recommend for first class prison facilities for the suspended Vice Chancellor (VC) of Bharathiar University, A Ganapathy, who was arrested on graft charges.

Ganapathy and Dharmaraj, professor of Chemistry, filed a petition with the Special Court to provide them with first class prison facilities at Coimbatore Central Prison on February 6. The senior defence counsel lawyer argued that the VC and professor were eligible to get first class prison facilities, while the public prosecutor raised objection to it, according to sources.

Refusing to accept the counter arguments of the public prosecutor, who said that sufficient supporting documents were not submitted by the defense and the reason for his “suffering” was not mentioned in the petition, the special judge ordered the Collector to recommend for the first class prison facilities to the VC and the professor.