CHENNAI: The Madras High Court today directed the producers and the director of Tamil film "Nagesh Thiraiarangam" to clarify in all advertisements that it had nothing to do with legendary comedian C K Nagesh or his theatre by the name.

Justice C V Karthikeyan issued the direction on a fresh application filed by the late actor's son Anand Babu seeking to restrain the film's makers Transindia Media and Entertainment Pvt Ltd and its director from exploiting his father's popularity to promote the movie.

"In all the advertisements, in any vernacular or English newspaper, in which the film 'Nagesh Thiraiarangam' is advertised, simultaneously, the Director of the film has also to issue an advertisement prominently mentioning that the movie is not directly or indirectly related to either the film personality C.K.Nagesh or his theatre," he said in the order.

The judge said the explanatory notes should be published prominently.

Also, theatres where the film was screened should have a scrolling display board conveying the clarification.

The judge had in October last year vacated an interim injunction restraining Transindia Media from using the name Nagesh Thiraiarangam.

He had then directed the producers not to use Nagesh's name independently or exploit his popularity to promote their movie.

The judge had also permitted Baabu to approach the court any time if it came to his notice that the producers were using the name of his father or Nagesh Theatre to promote the film.

Baabu had then filed a civil suit claiming compensation of Rs 50 lakh from the producers stating that with a view to making profit they had used his fathers name in teasers and advertisements, which had shocked his family members.

Nagesh, also a character artist, had acted in more than 500 films in a career spanning more than four decades from the 1960s.

He died in 2009 aged 76.