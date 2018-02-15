CHENNAI: Three months after meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding land acquisition for ongoing railway projects in Tamil Nadu, Southern railway general manager R K Kulshrestha called on Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

During the meeting, railway officials sought the State government’s coordination to complete much-delayed on-going railway infrastructural projects including Velachery-St Thomas Mount MRTS work, Tambaram-Chengalpattu third line, merging MRTS with Metro and other doubling and gauge conversion projects proposed in Tamil Nadu.

Railway officials urged the State government to expedite land acquisition work as several projects were delayed. They also communicated to the State government the railway board’s decision that doubling and gauge conversion works would be taken up by Railways only if land required for the project is handed over to it by the State government.

The General Manager was accompanied by Chief Administrative Officer L Sudhakar Rao and Principal Chief Electrical Engineer S Ramasubbu. Railway officials met the CM late last year.