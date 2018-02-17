ERODE, TAMIL NADU: A lemon has fetched Rs 7,600 at an auction held as part of a temple fest in the district.

The lemon was put up for auction yesterday by the authorities of 'Pazhathinni Karupannan' temple after performing pooja in connection with 'Mahashivarathri' festival that took place a few days back.

As per practice, all the items used for the pooja would be auctioned and the proceeds would be used for the temple's administration, the authorities said.

Coconuts, fruits, silver vessels and other items were also auctioned and sold to the highest bidders.

One Shanmugam of Olapalayam village near Sivagiri bought the lemon.