MADURAI: A minor girl was torched by a 22-year-old spurned suitor, at Achampatti near Thirumangalam, on Friday evening, even as her horrified mother watched. The girl sustained about 75 per cent burn injuries and has been admitted to the Burns Ward of the Government Rajaji Hospital, where the doctors continuously monitoring her.

The victim, Chitradevi (14), is a Class IX student at the Government Higher Secondary School in Achampatti. Her father Manipandi is a wireman in TNEB.

Superintendent of Police N Manivannan said that a special team has been formed to nab the accused, S Balamurugan (22) of Naduvakottai, who fled the spot after torching the girl. A POCSO case was registered against Balamurugan for continuously misbehaving with the girl.

The girl’s uncle said that the incident happened when the girl was waiting in Achampatti for a share auto to go home after school. “Around the same time, the girl’s mother Petchiammal, who was also on her way home in a share auto, noticed her daughter arguing with the boy. Before she could reach the girl, she saw the boy douse her with petrol and set her ablaze,” the uncle recalled.

With the help of the share auto driver, Petchiammal put off the fire using a jute bag and rushed her daughter to the Government Hospital in Thirumangalam, where she was given first aid. Later, she was taken to the Government Rajaji Hospital for further treatment.

In the meantime, Balamurugan fled from the spot, leaving his bike behind. The girl’s brother Ayyappan said that Balamurugan was their relative. According to the brother, the accused had earlier attempted suicide by hanging at the victim’s house when her family refused to give her in marriage to him.

Earlier, on September 19, 2017, based on a complaint by Petchiammal, the Thirumangalam AWPS police had registered a case against Balamurugan. He had managed to get bail then.