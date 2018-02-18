ERODE: Four types of new uniforms will be introduced in government schools from the coming academic year, Cooperative Department officials said here on Saturday. The uniforms will be different for primary, middle, high and higher secondary students, i.e., those from 1st to 5th; 6th to 8th; 9th & 10th and Plus One & Plus Two. At present, students of all government schools have the same red and light-sandal coloured uniforms for both boys and girls.

The government has already placed orders with handloom and powerloom cooperative societies to produce 5.26 crore metres of grey cloth and allotted Rs 486 crore for it. The grey cloth will be later dyed in four different colours according to the specification given by it.

Of the total cloth, 2.55 crore metres would be produced by cooperative societies in Erode district and then processed in the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Textile Processing Mill here. They will be stitched as uniforms by women’s cooperative tailoring societies. The uniforms will then be distributed to schools when they reopen after the summer vacation.

Around 2,000 handloom and 5,000 powerloom weavers are involving in cloth production in the district. The tailoring societies are paid Rs 43.95 as stitching charge for a pair of trousers, Rs 17.58 for a shirt, Rs 13.10 for a paavadai and Rs 43.95 for a churidar. The societies in the State would stitch three to four lakh uniforms a day in all, they said. Distribution of free uniforms began in 1985.

