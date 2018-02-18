CHENNAI: Days after he ruled out an alliance with actor Rajinikanth's political party if the latter acquires a saffron hue, actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday called on Rajinikanth at his residence here.

Haasan told reporters that it was a "friendly meeting".

Both the actors have announced their decision to plunge into active politics in Tamil Nadu.

Haasan will start his political journey on Wednesday from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. He said he is embarking on an important journey of his life and before that he would like to meet the people he likes.

The 63-year-old superstar had said his colour of politics is "black" signifying Dravidian.

Rajinikanth, on the other hand, has announced that he would follow spiritual politics. He will announce his party's name on Wednesday.