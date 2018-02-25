Home States Tamil Nadu

Beach party by Spoken Wave violated Madras HC order, says activist

The High Court order said the festival should be held on the lawns of VGP Golden Beach resort maintaining a distance of 100 metres from the beach.

Published: 25th February 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Organisers of private beach party ‘Spoken Wave’ have violated a Madras High Court order and conducted the event within 100 metres from the beach and used bright lighting that harms turtle nesting, animal rights activist Shravan Krishnan has alleged. The High Court order said the festival should be held on the lawns of VGP Golden Beach resort maintaining a distance of 100 metres from the beach. The party organisers should not put up bright lights facing the sea, which might disturb the Olive Ridley turtles and they should ensure that no vehicles are used on the beach. 

However, the lawn area used by the organisers fell within 100 metres from the beach and no care was taken to avoid bright lighting facing the sea, Krishnan said. He also alleged that the founder of ‘Spoken Wave’, Nimisha Sara Philip, who is the daughter of a senior police official, instigated policemen to assault him when he went to measure the distance between the beach and venue. 

“I went to the spot in the afternoon along with two other environmentalists to verify if the court order was being complied with. We discovered that the stage was being set-up within 50 metres from the beach. I went on Facebook live to report this and highlight the violation. At that time, about 25 police personnel in uniform rushed towards us. I was abused and roughed up by one sub-inspector Anbazhagan, and threatened,” he claimed and said he would approach the court on Monday in this connection. He said he had also sent a complaint to the police Commissioner.

Several activists condemned the police action. When contacted, DCP (Adyar) Rohit Nathan said he was not aware of the incident and would look into the issue. Meanwhile, a video surfaced  showing Nimisha asking security guards of VGP Golden Beach Resorts not to stop couples who came for the party from entering the beach around midnight. 

‘Organiser  urged police to attack’
Animal rights activist Shravan Krishnan has alleged that Nimisha Sara Philip, founder of ‘Spoken Wave’ and daughter of a senior police official, told policemen to assault him when he went to measure the distance between the beach and venue. He also said he was abused and roughed up by SI Anbazhagan. Several activists condemned the police action. DCP Rohit Nathan promised to look into the issue

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spoken Wave Madras Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Joseph Sekar, Chennai's Birdman. (Photo | Screengrab)
Humane Express: Chennai's very own Birdman
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | Facebook)
Pak PM on Pulwama Terror Attack: Will retaliate if India attacks
Gallery
Devotees get ready to offer Pongala at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)
Pongala begins brewing at Thiruvananthapuram's Attukal temple, devotees line city streets
The Super Moon which graced the skies on February 19 is termed as the ‘Super Snow Moon’ while the Super Moon of January 21 was called as the ‘Super Blood Wolf Moon’. Super Moon occurs when the full moon is closest to the Earth making it look bigger and brighter. The Super Moon in March will be called 'Super Worm Moon' as the weather turns warmer in the month of March. Check out photos here! (Photo from Kozhikode's Butt Road Beach/ TP Sooraj)
IN PHOTOS | 2019's biggest Supermoon a visual spectacle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp