CHENNAI : The Centre is keen on developing and investing in Tamil Nadu, said Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday, speaking at an award function organised by the Builders Association of India (BAI).

Recalling his meeting with Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping, the Governor said the Minister had expressed his desire to develop the State with special attention. “He (Gadkari) said he had the desire and instruction from the Prime Minister that maximum should be done for Tamil Nadu.”

Purohit claimed that the State’s development would not be possible without help from the construction industry. “The construction industry alone contributes a substantial amount to the GDP. It also provides employment for people moving to urban areas from the rural,” he said, adding that the industry provided shelter for many.He, however, said it’s high time that builders started adopting more eco-friendly ways of construction by mandating solar power in their sites and using fly-ash generated by thermal power stations for construction.

The Builders’ Association of India expressed their desire to build eco-friendly housing. “We are committed to improving the quality of infrastructure and still becoming more eco-friendly,” said R Radhakrishnan, former national president of the association.The association presented the best infrastructure provider award to the L & T, the best commercial building award to Harinarayanan Structures, the best IT building to Qual Tech Engineers, the young entrepreneur in construction industry award to Stepstone Promoters and the best supporter of construction industry award to Schwing Sletter India.