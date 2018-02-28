CHENNAI: Expressing shock over the death of R Krishna Prasath, pursuing post-graduate course in radiology at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, DMK working president MK Stalin on Tuesday demanded that the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government set up an inquiry commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to go into the circumstances that led to sudden death of Tamil students pursuing higher education, particularly medicine, in other states.

“In order to look into the reasons that led Tamil Nadu students, particularly those pursuing medicine, to discontinue their education and ascertain the cause of death of such students and suggest necessary precautionary and safety measures, the Centre and the State should constitute a commission headed by a retired judge of Supreme Court,” Stalin urged in a statement released here.

Neither the BJP-led Centre nor the AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu has initiated action to ensure protection of Tamil Nadu students in other states, he rued.

Taking a serious view of the death of Saravanan of Tirupur, who was pursuing post-graduate course in the All India Institute of Medicine, Delhi, Sarath Prabu in the University of Medical Sciences, Dilshad Garden, Delhi, and Krishna Prasath of PGIMER, Vaiko request to initiate a CBI enquiry into these three mysterious deaths, in a memorandum shot off to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. He has also sent a similar memorandum to Union Minister for Health JP Nadda.

Safety of student should be ensured: Kamal Expressing apprehension over the series of deaths of Tamil Nadu students in other states, actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday stressed the need to ensure protection of all students irrespective of the state they belong to.