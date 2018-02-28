CHENNAI: In order to assist the persons with disabilities in railway stations, the Southern Railway dedicated a helpline on Tuesday.

According to a statement, differently-abled passengers can dial 044-25354457 for any assistance over accessibility of any service at railway stations or during train travel. The helpline will be manned by dedicated staff round the clock.

The helpline number has been introduced by the Commercial Department of the Chennai division in compliance with the Delhi High Court’s directives.

Disabled passengers have long been complaining of lack of battery-operated cars at railway stations and parking space and rude behaviour of railway staff.

In addition, passenger helpline number 138, RPF helpline number 182, and GRP helpline number 1512 are also functioning round the clock for rendering assistance to the rail passengers, added the statement.

Happy to help

Persons with disabilities may call 044-25354457 for any assistance. Passenger helpline number 138, RPF helpline number 182, and GRP helpline number 1512 are also functioning.