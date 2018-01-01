COIMBATORE: A 10-year-old boy today allegedly committed suicide by hanging, reportedly after his father reprimanded him for not taking his bath early on the auspicious occasion of new year, the police said.

The boy, studying in the fifth standard, was playing with his friends when his father scolded him, they said.

The boy in a huff went to the bathroom with a towel.

The parents, who were waiting for their son for long, broke open the door and found him hanging from a towel on a pipe and immediately rushed him to a government hospital.

However, the doctors declared the boy brought dead and sent the body for post-mortem, the police said.