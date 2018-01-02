DHARMAPURI: After four years of the Ilavarasan-Dhivya case, there was communal tension again in Dharmapuri after a Dalit youth allegedly eloped with a Caste Hindu girl of Nallampalli village on Saturday.With a bitter experience of a communal riot behind them, the police are not taking any chances and intensified their presence in the village to prevent a riot and also arrested three persons including a cadre of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi for allegedly planning an attack on Caste Hindus.

According to police, the 21-year-old studying BSC mathematics at a private college in Tiruchengode of Erode district and a native of Vanniyar Street in Nallampalli went missing on Saturday.After searching for her, the girl’s father Jagadish, a retired military personnel, lodged a complaint with the Adhiyaman Kottai police that his daughter was allegedly kidnapped by a 27-year-old Dalit youth from the same village.

The complaint stated that his daughter had come to the village on Saturday and on arrival at the Nallampalli village bus stop, the boy allegedly kidnapped her.

The youth is a volleyball player and has represented the State and is also the son of Mani, also a retired military personnel. “Since they reside in the same village, they met often at the bus stop. The couple was in love,” said sources.The matter did not come under the police’s radar until Jagadish lodged a complaint.

After the news spread, tension brewed up in the village as the Dalit boy resided in her neighbourhood.

Subsequently, in this connection, on Sunday evening, people of Vanniyar Street allegedly attacked two people belonging to the Dalit community.

In a panic, Dalits from the village lodged a complaint with the Adhiyaman Kottai police that the people of the Caste Hindu might attack them over this issue.Dharmapuri police mobilised the strength in the village after their previous experience of communal riot about four years ago.

Meanwhile, police found four youth of the Dalit community, including a cadre of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, preparing petrol bomb to attack the Caste Hindus at Vanniyar Street.On Monday, police managed to arrest three of the four youth and they were identified as M Seenu (21) a cadre of youth wing of VCK party, C Loganathan (32) and A Suryaprakash (20), all hailing from the Nallampalli village.