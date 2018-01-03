CHENNAI: Chief Minister K Palaniswami handed over cash awards amounting to Rs 99.05 lakh to nine sportspersons and five coaches here on Tuesday.

The sportspersons were honoured for their excellence at various international events, an official release said.

G Lakshmanan, who bagged two gold medals during the 22nd Asian Athletics Championship in Odisha in July, received Rs 20 lakh. While S Arockia Rajiv, who won one gold and one silver, received Rs 15 lakh, R Mohan Kumar, who won gold in 4x400m, got Rs 10 lakh.

K Ganesan, who won three gold medals during the 7th World Dwarf Games in Canada, received Rs 15 lakh and C Manoj, who bagged one gold and two silver medals, received Rs 11 lakh. A Selvaraj received Rs 5 lakh for bagging a gold in javelin throw. Coaches Ranjith Kumar and Sundar were each awarded Rs 4.65 lakh.

At the 9th Asian Age Championship at Uzbekistan, B Vikas who bagged four medals, including one gold and one silver, received Rs 9.50 lakh. V Lenard, who won a gold, received Rs 4 lakh and S Danush, who won a silver, received Rs 2.50 lakh.

Coaches A Sarojini Devi, A Karunan and V Veerapathran received Rs 2.40 lakh each.

Health Minister C Vijaya Basker, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister P Balakrishna Reddy and Chief Secretary incharge K Shanmugam were among those present.