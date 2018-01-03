CHENNAI: Former Madras High Court judge B Rajendran has been appointed as the Chairman of Real Estate Appellate Tribunal (REAT) for Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Island. His appointment was recommended by Chief Justice of Madras High court Indira Banerjee, paving the way for constitution of Tamil Nadu Real Estate Tribunal in the state.

According to Section 43 of Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, the state government has to establish REAT for Tamil Nadu and under section 45 of the act, the tribunal should consist of a chairperson and not less than two whole time members, of which one shall be a judicial member and one has to be a technical or administrative member appointed by the government.

The appointment comes after the government constituted a selection committee to select a chairperson and members of Real Estate Regulatory authority and members of Real Estate Appellate Tribunal.

The selection committee consists of Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Tamil Nadu Housing Secretary and Tamil Nadu Law secretary. While the recommendations of the selection committee are still awaited, the tribunal has come into force with Registrar General of Madras High Court informing that B Rajendran has been nominated by the Chief Justice as chairperson for Real Estate Appellate Tribunal of Tamil Nadu.

The monthly salary of chairperson would be Rs 80,000.