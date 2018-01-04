CHENNAI: A total of 27,256 special buses would be operated to meet the passenger demand on the eve of Pongal that falls on January 14, said Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar here on Wednesday. Speaking at a press meet at the MTC Pallavan House, the minister said from January 11 to 13, about 10,437 buses would be operated from important places to various parts of the State. In addition, 7,891 buses would be operated to cater to the passengers between January 15 and 17.

To facilitate other district passengers who reside in Chennai, 5,158 special buses would ply from Chennai to other district headquarters between January 11 and 13, in addition to the regular 2,275 buses. Similarly, for return journey, 3,770 extra buses from various parts of Tamil Nadu would be operated to Chennai between January 15 and 17.

To reduce traffic congestion at Chennai Moffusil Bus Terminus, four temporary bus stands have been earmarked at Anna Nagar (West), Saidapet, Tambaram Sanatorium (MEPZ) and Poonamallee. The Metropolitan Transport Corporation would operate 5,158 additional feeder services from various parts of Chennai city to these temporary bus stands.

“All buses operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to Andhra will be operated from Anna Nagar (West) MTC bus stand, while the buses plying to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram via East Coast Road will depart from Saidapet court bus-stop,” said the minister.

Similarly, buses going to Kumbakonam and beyond, Thanjavur via Tindivanam, Vikravandi and Panruti will depart from the Arignar Anna Bus Stand and Tambaram Sanatorium (MEPZ). “Operation of buses to Arcot, Arani, Vellore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur and Hosur via Poonamallee will depart from the Poonamallee bus stand,” said Vijayabhaskar.

However, buses to various places such as Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Sengottai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari, Thiruvananthapuram, Neyveli, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Ernakulam and Bengaluru will ply from the CMBT terminus.

“TNSTC and SETC buses that are fully reserved at the CMBT will be operated via Maduravoyal, Poonamallee, Nazarathpet, outer ring road and Vandalur skipping Tambaram and Perungalathur. Those passengers who had chosen the boarding points at Tambaram and Perungalathur are requested to board buses at the Urapakkam temporary bus stop,” added the minister. Responding to a query, Vijayabhaskar said action would be taken against owners of omni-buses, which collected excess ticket fares from the passengers.

