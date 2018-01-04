The day since actor Rajinikanth announced his plunge into politics, he has been receiving mixed reactions from various quarters. Several political leaders and cine stars have shared their views about the superstar's political announcement.

Recently, former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa's son Namal had put out a tweet regarding Rajinikanth's political entry. His tweet reads,"One of my Father Rajapaksa’s favorite actors, Rajinikanth, is going into politics. Great news. Hope life doesn’t imitate art in this case. Wouldn’t want to see him imprisoned for doing good (like in the movie Sivaji). Welcome to politics Rajinikanth."

Superstar Rajinikanth on 31st December ended the suspense over his political debut and announced his decision to form a new party on the last day of 2017. He said he would set up a party and contest the next state assembly elections.

The 'Kabali' actor on Tuesday said a political revolution should originate from Tamil Nadu now. If that happens in the present generation, he would be happy.

“Democratic struggle is like an Independence struggle and everyone has a responsibility in it. Historically, many important developments originated from Tamil Nadu. This State is a historic place and a political revolution should start from here and if it takes place in the present generation, it will be great,” he added.

On Wednesday the vetran actor met DMK President M.Karunanidhi to seek his blessings.



Speaking to reporters here after meeting Karunanidhi, he said he had informed the DMK patriarch about his starting a political party and got his blessings.



The actor said he greeted Karunanidhi for the New Year and also enquired about his health.

Rajinikanth launches website

A few days back Rajinikanth also launched a website and an app inviting people to sign up in his campaign to bring about a political change in Tamil Nadu.

"I have created a web page -- www.rajinimanram.org -- where members of my registered fans associations and unregistered associations and people who want a good change in Tamil Nadu's politics can register with their names and voter ID to coordinate ourselves.

"Let us bring a good change in Tamil Nadu. Hail Tamil people and Tamil Nadu," he said in the video, which had a logo made famous by him in his super-hit film "Baba" with words "Truth, Labour, Elevation".

(With inputs from ENS and IANS)