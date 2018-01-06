CHENNAI: Responding to the summons issued by Justice A Arumughaswamy inquiry commission into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, her close aide V K Sasikala on Friday sought complete details of all witnesses, dates of their deposition and documents filed by them to enable her to file reply.

Sasikala, in a petition filed through counsel Raja Senthoor Pandian, also prayed the commission to permit her lawyer to cross-examine witnesses who have already deposed. She also said 15 days time should be given to her to respond, after furnishing the information sought.

In the petition, Sasikala said the summons dated December 21 was served on her on December 23 through the authorities at Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru. The summons mentioned that some of the witnesses had given evidence affecting her and directed her to appear before the commission or engage a lawyer to that effect.

Sasikala said according to principles of natural justice, she was not in a position to ascertain what kind of allegations were made against her. In the absence of material information, she could not file affidavit to safeguard her interest and to show that the deposition of such witnesses was a vested one and given without any basic evidence.