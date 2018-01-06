COIMBATORE: A group of lawyers owing allegiance to rebel AIADMK leader and newly elected MLA, T T V Dhinakaran, burnt some photographs of actor Kamal Haasan here today, police said.

The lawyers, who assembled in front of the district court, raised slogans against the actor for alleging that money power was behind Dhinakaran's win in the December 21 R K Nagar bypoll and accused him of denigrating the voters.

In an article as part of his weekly series in a recent issue of Tamil magazine 'Ananda Vikatan,' Haasan had described the bypoll, held due to the demise of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, as a "stain" on Indian democracy.

Dhinakaran has hit back saying Haasan was making such allegations as he could not digest his win in the bypoll.

The rebel leader, who contested as an independent, won by a margin of more than 40,000 votes, giving a jolt to the chief minister K Palaniswami-led dispensation.