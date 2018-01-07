CHENNAI: Decades ago, actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth decided to traverse their own paths in film industry with much success. Now, they have decided to start the second innings of their lives by entering politics. The big expectation is that will they travel together or take their own routes to serve the people, although there is no indication of that till date.

On Saturday, ‘politician’ Rajinikanth and ‘to-be-politician’ Kamal Haasan shared dais at a fund-raising event at Kuala Lumpur, for constructing a new building for the South Indian Film Artistes Association, better known as Nadigar Sangam.

Both posed together for many photos and were seen conversing with each other. But whether they discussed politics is not known. This is the first meeting between the two after Rajinikanth declared his political entry. Besides, the top two actors, over 200 others, including artistes and music directors, are attending the mega event.

Meanwhile, in a silent but sound move, Rajinikanth on Saturday made a significant change in the name of his fans club from Rajini Rasigar Mandram to Rajini Makkal Mandram. When Rajinikanth launched a website www.rajinimandram.org to enable those who wish to join the mandram a few days ago, there was criticism that those who were neutral in politics and those who were not fans of Rajinikanth might hesitate to join the mandram because it clearly said that it was nothing but fans club.

Since Rajinikanth has announced his political entry asking everyone, including common people, to join his fan clubs, it would not be a hindrance for anyone to come there. There was a criticism that a political party asking people to join Rasigar Mandram (fans club) will not be a good idea.

A controversy arose within a couple of days after the website launch. Earlier, word spread that nearly 50 lakh people had enrolled themselves in the mandram. However, later it was denied as a rumour and there was no official announcement from the mandram on membership through the website.

Now that the word ‘Makkal’ has replaced the word ‘Rasikar’ (fan), it has become Rajini People’s Forum (Rajini Makkal Mandram), since the name encompasses all sections of society and gives a neutral look.

In another development, All India Rajinikanth Fans Association administrator V M Sudhakar clarified in a statement here that the views expressed by some individuals claiming to be supporters of Rajinikanth were not of the actor. He said the association had not authorised anyone to take part in television debates.

“The views expressed by those individuals on many issues do not reflect our official position in such matters. As stated by Rajinikanth on December 31, only after the announcement of a political party, official views on issues would be made known,” he added.