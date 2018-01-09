CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday created ruckus in the State Assembly, soon after the House convened for the year’s first session. Even as Governor Banwarilal Purohit was about to deliver his customary address, Leader of the Opposition M K Stalin rose saying he wanted to raise certain issues.When the Speaker denied him permission, he began to read out a statement that did not go on the record. Other DMK members shouted slogans demanding that the Speaker should allow him to raise the issues, but to no avail.

Later, Stalin and his party members walked out of the House, followed by the Congress and the lone member of the IUML.Talking to reporters, Stalin alleged that it was undemocratic on the part of the Governor to read out the speech prepared by a government whose strength in the House was reduced to 111, without bothering to direct the government to prove its majority.

Thamimun Ansari, one of the members of the AIADMK allies Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi, also staged a walkout from the Assembly.The Governor has been acting in a manner that goes against the principle of State autonomy. The Centre has failed to ensure retrieval of 159 boats impounded in Sri Lanka and declare Cyclone Ockhi a national disaster. “So as a mark of protest, I boycotted his address,” he told reporters.

‘Not in need of TTV ties’

DMK leader Stalin said his party had no need to join hands with debutant MLA T T V Dhinakaran. “The DMK has no such necessity,” he replied, when asked whether the party would work in cooperation with Dhinakaran. Earlier, during a chance encounter on the Assembly premises, Stalin and Dhinakaran exchanged pleasantries.